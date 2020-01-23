Second West Virginia county approves indoor vaping ban

A second West Virginia county has voted to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes inside public spaces.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department Board of Health unanimously adopted the regulation Wednesday. It bans the devices in public spaces such as restaurants and even vape shops, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

The Kanawha County Board of Health passed a similar ordinance earlier this month. The newspaper reports the counties are the only two in the state to ban vaping in public places.

The ordinances bring e-cigarettes and vapes in line with existing bans prohibiting the use of cigarette and tobacco products inside businesses.

“This is an important step for the health of the people in Cabell County, especially with the onset of the knowledge of what goes in a vaping machine could contain any number of chemicals that is unregulated,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the health department. “To protect people from what may be in those is important.”

The regulation goes into effect in 30 days.

Violations will be investigated by the health department, which has the authority to levy fines or remove health permits.