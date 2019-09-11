Sen. Capito recalls her experience on September 11th, 2001

Do you remember where you were when the towers fell?

18 years ago on September 11, 2001 one of the worst attacks of terrorism in our country’s history took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.

If you were alive on that day in 2001 you probably remember where you were when you heard the news.

Wednesday we spoke with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito about her recollection of 9/11.

Senator Capito recalled how it was a typical day in her office inside the Longworth building in Washington D.C. A typical day for her at least until she watched the planes fly into the twin towers on television.

Senator Capito went on to describe how her and her colleagues fled from their buildings in Washington, but then later returned to the Capitol later that day and sang “God Bless America” on the Capitol steps.

She said she believes returning to the Capitol that day helped show the American people that our country would remain resilient through this crisis