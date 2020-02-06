Sen. Capito talks impeachment, current events with Doddridge Co. Middle School students

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) hit the road Thursday one day after clearing the president of wrongdoing in his impeachment trial.

The first group to hear her talk after her vote isn't old enough to cast a ballot in the upcoming election.

"It was a very divisive thing for our country," Capito said Thursday. "Really hard to go through. But I like to look forward. I like to think we're going to do things to help you, your families and our state."

She was talking to middle school students in Doddridge County less than 24 hours after her historic vote.

West Virginia's first woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate shared her background with students before she opened the floor to questions. Students asked questions about topics including Iran, gun reform, the state's energy industry, and the senator's faith.

But impeachment was fresh in the minds of students and the senator, who left Washington D.C. Wednesday night after the vote for Charleston. Her team drove from the state's capital early Thursday for the 11 a.m. event in Doddridge County.

Capito was originally scheduled to Skype with students but made arrangements to speak to them in person with 8th grade West Virginia studies teacher Alan Snodgrass.

"This allows them to feel a bit special," Snodgrass said. "It allows them to feel like they're part of this process alongside her."

That process may not be over, as House Democrats indicate they may continue their Ukraine investigation.

"I would like to see us move on from investigations," Capito told reporters after the event. "It's been three and a half years of investigations."

The Senator said Congress can move on from impeachment with a focus on bipartisan issues like infrastructure, broadband, and prescription drug costs.

"There's a lot we can do together that crosses party lines," Capito said. "That's where we need to start."