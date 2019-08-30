Sen. Joe Manchin visits Clarksburg VA Medical Center amid death investigations

Sen. Joe Manchin visited the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg Friday to tour the facility and get an idea of its current conditions.

Manchin says he is frustrated with the pace of VA Inspector General and has been in contact with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on the matter.

The Department of Justice is involved with the investigation at this point which involves the investigation of two veteran deaths at the Johnson Center that were both deemed homicides by medical examiners.

Nine other veteran deaths at the facility are under investigation.

The federal prosecutor William Powell issued a statement on the deaths and investigations Friday.

Manchin says he has been visiting veterans, understands the desire for a speedy resolution and that many have expressed concerns to him about their safety at the Clarksburg facility.

Right now, he says it's all about restoring the trust in the VA.

