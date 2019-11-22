Sen. Manchin talks multiple issues affecting West Virginians: Full uncut interview

This week we spoke with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in a conference call.

He answered questions about issues that affect residents both locally and statewide.

Some topics The Senator spoke on were:

(Full uncut interview is attached to this story)

- Remembering the Farmington Mine Disaster

- Securing Miner Pensions

- Government Shutdown

- Risk of Minor League Baseball teams going away

- Investigation into the deaths at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

- His thoughts on the impeachment hearings

- Bringing broadband internet to rural West Virginia

