Sen. Manchin talks multiple issues affecting West Virginians: Full uncut interview

Sen Manchin spoke about the VA investigation, remembering Farmington miners, and miner pensions.
By  | 
Posted:

BRIDGEPORT W.VA. (WDTV) -- This week we spoke with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in a conference call.

He answered questions about issues that affect residents both locally and statewide.

Some topics The Senator spoke on were:
(Full uncut interview is attached to this story)
- Remembering the Farmington Mine Disaster
- Securing Miner Pensions
- Government Shutdown
- Risk of Minor League Baseball teams going away
- Investigation into the deaths at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
- His thoughts on the impeachment hearings
- Bringing broadband internet to rural West Virginia

 