Sen. Manchin talks multiple issues affecting West Virginians: Full uncut interview

BRIDGEPORT W.VA. (WDTV) -- This week we spoke with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in a conference call.
He answered questions about issues that affect residents both locally and statewide.
Some topics The Senator spoke on were:
(Full uncut interview is attached to this story)
- Remembering the Farmington Mine Disaster
- Securing Miner Pensions
- Government Shutdown
- Risk of Minor League Baseball teams going away
- Investigation into the deaths at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
- His thoughts on the impeachment hearings
- Bringing broadband internet to rural West Virginia