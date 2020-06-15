Sen. Manchin announces $12M for Corridor H project

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $12 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant program to help complete the section of Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons.

Manchin announced the funding after he got off a call with DOT Secretary Elaine Chao.

Senator Manchin's office said in a news release that this new funding marks nearly $150 million in federal funding for Corridor H since 2018.

“Today I spoke with DOT Secretary Chao and I am proud to announce $12 million to help complete Corridor H. I am grateful for Secretary Chao’s continued assistance to West Virginia and in particular the Corridor H project. I also want to congratulate the WV Department of Transportation for their continued efforts to finish Corridor H. The INFRA Grant program received more than 172 applications totaling over $7.2 billion in requests for a program funded at $906 million. It is a testament to the importance of completing Corridor H that WV received $12 million of those funds from DOT. When completed, Corridor H will be the economic gateway to much of West Virginia, which is why I worked hard as Governor to open more than half of Corridor H and as Senator, I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive the funding to complete Corridor H,” Manchin said.