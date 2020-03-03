Sen. Manchin launches coronavirus resource page on website

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) launched a coronavirus resource page on his website Tuesday.

The page is to ensure West Virginians have access to accurate information to be prepared, according to a news release from Manchin's office.

“I have been closely monitoring the Coronavirus disease outbreak and have received several Senate briefings with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Health, Department of Health and Human Services and others," said Manchin.

Manchin said West Virginians can find information and resources on the coronavirus on the webpage.

"The most important thing West Virginians can do right now is take preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and follow the advice of our public health professionals. We must all do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases,” Manchin said.

You can find the resource page in the "related documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).