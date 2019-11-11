Sen Manchin presents awards to family of WWII Veteran

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin participated in a Veterans Day celebration to honor a World War II Veteran on Monday at the American Legion Post in Follensbee, West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Senator's office, the event was to honor World War II Veteran Joseph Guio for his heroic action during the sinking of the USS Mononghan during World War II. Manchin award the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, as well as a citation signed by the Secretary of the Navy and a combat ribbon to Guio's family.

“It is my distinct honor to join our West Virginia Veterans in celebrating Veterans Day with this special presentation for Joseph Guio,” Senator Manchin said. “I am honored to join each of you in recognizing Joseph Guio as his family is presented with his long-overdue service medals. Joseph’s service speaks for itself. Helping his family secure these awards is truly an honor and it is because of brave Service Members like Joseph that we remain a safe, strong and secure nation.”

Guio worked at Weirton Steel, where all the employees had deferments because it was essential to the war effort, according to Manchin's office. He enlisted at 25-years-old.

Guio served on the USS Monaghan and participated in nine combat Naval Operations, according to the press release. He lost his life when the destroyer sailed directly into Typhoon Cobra and sank. Over 700 lives were lost in the Typhoon and only six survived from the USS Monaghan.

Guio helped those six men survivie.