Sen. Manchin talks about youth homelessness problem in Lewis county

Senator Manchin spoke to several people at the conference on homelessness and talked about the increase of child and youth homelessness.

Senator Joe Manchin visited Stonewall Resort in Lewis county today to talk about the youth homelessness problem in West Virginia.

Manchin says he hopes to wipe out the youth homelessness crisis and wants to see officials step in and help make a difference.

“I’m afraid that there’s a lot more than 10,000 children in West Virginia that are homeless school students," Manchin said. "I want to make sure that we have all the necessary assets that we need and resources to make sure that were identifying these kids and identifying them properly.”

Senator Manchin has already helped out nearly 30,000 families in West Virginia and says he hopes to see a change for the next generation.