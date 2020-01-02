Senate passes VA Accountability Legislation

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the VA Provider Accountability Act on Thursday.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Susan Collins in 2019, according to a news release from Senator Manchin's office. The Senators introduced the legislation to bring accountability to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“While a great majority of VA doctors provide the very best of care, the system can be ruined by a few bad apples and it’s our duty to protect Veterans from these dangerous doctors. I originally cosponsored this bill in response to a 2017 GAO report that showed an alarming pattern of concealing poor care and major mistakes within the VA. I am proud to have joined my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass this important bill because we need to hold all our medical professionals accountable,” said Manchin. “While I appreciate the efforts that the VA has made to correct this on their own, they are not enough. Now that our bill has passed, strict guidelines will be implemented to assure our Veterans they are receiving the highest quality of care.”

According to the news release, a GAO report from 2017 revealed a trend of VA facilities failing to report providers who made major medical errors to the National Practitioner Data Bank and relevant state licensing boards. A USA Today story from 2017 found specific medical care failures and mistakes that the VA allowed to continue and concealed.

The Comptroller General of the United States (GAO) testified in May 2019 before the House Veterans Affairs Committee Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations that the VA failed to implement recommendations regarding appropriate report to state licensing boards.

Manchin's office says the VA Provider Accountability Act would require the VA to inform the National Practitioner Data Bank and state licensing boards of major adverse actions committed by medical providers at the VA. It would also prevent the VA from signing settlements with fired employees to hide major medical mistakes in their personnel files.

The legislation will now be referred to the House of Representatives for consideration.