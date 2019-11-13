Senator Beach asks Governor to end sale of e-cigarettes

State Senator Bob Beach (D- Monongalia County) wrote a letter to Governor Jim Justice asking him to end the sale of e-cigarettes.

Beach requested that the governor issue an Executive Order declaring that a public health emergency exists around the dangers of e-cigarettes, according to a press release from Beach's office. He requested that the governor order the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, through the Bureau for Public Health to promote emergency rules to prohibit the sale of flavored Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.

Beach's request comes after an incident where two high school students in Morgantown overdosed on heroin laced vape pens earlier this month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug administration, as well as state and local health departments nationally are investigating a outbreak of severe lung disease associated with the use of vaping products. The U.S. Surgeon General, the West Virginia State Health Officer, and national and local authorities released warnings of the effects and potential abuses of vape products and e-cigarettes.

California, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Montana and Michigan have banned the sale of vaping products.

The White House announced in September that the federal government plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol-flavored products.