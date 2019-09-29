Senator Capito co-hosts "Academy Day" at Bridgeport High school

The fourth and final "Academy Day" event was held Sunday afternoon showcasing a multitude of military academies for anyone who sees themselves in the line of duty.

Those in attendance were able to meet with officers and officials representing the different academies and have their questions answered and their interests peaked.

The event featured branches of the military from Army to Air Force, as well as ROTC opportunities. Those attending, browsed the school's cafeteria where tables were set up with information for prospective students considering joining the U.S. Armed Forces.

Then everyone was moved to the auditorium where the officials discussed important information pertaining to the application process.

Co-hosting the event was Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who said she wants to see West Virginians to not only attend these academies, but thrive there as well.

"I want the best and brightest West Virginians to go to these academies and get the best education in the county and really lead our county for the future," said Capito.

Senator Capito also mentioned that one of the best parts of her job is attending these events and getting to meet the young students who have a passion to serve our county.