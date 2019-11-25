Senator Capito nominates 32 West Virginia high school students for admission to U.S. Service Academies

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia on Monday.
According to a press release from Senator Capito's office, a board chosen by the senator reviewed each nominee's application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.

“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”

Here is a list of service academy nominees:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nicholas Ross Brumage
Kanawha County

Colton Ky Dudley
Wood County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jackson County

Donovan Joseph Itobi
Jefferson County

Nathaniel Allen Starkey
Jefferson County

Thomas Bryce Swalm
Berkeley County

Logan Nathaniel Vance
Clay County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Kanawha County

U.S. Military Academy

Robert Norman Gray Foglesong
Jefferson County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy)
Jackson County

Zachary Guy Lowes
Logan County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)
Jefferson County

Kaitlin Madison Nester
Kanawha County

Jordon Ray Nibert
Fayette County

Sophie Grace Talkington
Harrison County

Jacob John Van Nostrand
Cabell County

Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski
Ohio County

U.S. Naval Academy

Morganne Berkeley Andrews
Berkeley County

Blayne Lee Butler
Mason County

Victoria Lynn Carson
Nicholas County

Connor Scott Chapman
Cabell County

Isabella Christine DiSaia
Ohio County

Olivia Rose Esposito
Taylor County

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)
Kanawha County

Trey Ryan Jones
Jackson County

Charley Evelyn Longerbeam
Berkeley County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)
Jefferson County

Thomas Richard Minor
Ohio County

Ethan Robert Proctor
Cabell County

Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck
Ohio County

Brent Donald Robinson
Monongalia County

Harmon Randall Wamsley
Webster County

Abbigail Christine White
Jefferson County

Grace Isabelle Zuniga
Jackson County

 