Senator Capito nominates 32 West Virginia high school students for admission to U.S. Service Academies

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia on Monday.

According to a press release from Senator Capito's office, a board chosen by the senator reviewed each nominee's application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations.

“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”

Here is a list of service academy nominees:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nicholas Ross Brumage

Kanawha County

Colton Ky Dudley

Wood County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jackson County

Donovan Joseph Itobi

Jefferson County

Nathaniel Allen Starkey

Jefferson County

Thomas Bryce Swalm

Berkeley County

Logan Nathaniel Vance

Clay County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Kanawha County

U.S. Military Academy

Robert Norman Gray Foglesong

Jefferson County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy)

Jackson County

Zachary Guy Lowes

Logan County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy)

Jefferson County

Kaitlin Madison Nester

Kanawha County

Jordon Ray Nibert

Fayette County

Sophie Grace Talkington

Harrison County

Jacob John Van Nostrand

Cabell County

Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski

Ohio County

U.S. Naval Academy

Morganne Berkeley Andrews

Berkeley County

Blayne Lee Butler

Mason County

Victoria Lynn Carson

Nicholas County

Connor Scott Chapman

Cabell County

Isabella Christine DiSaia

Ohio County

Olivia Rose Esposito

Taylor County

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)

Kanawha County

Trey Ryan Jones

Jackson County

Charley Evelyn Longerbeam

Berkeley County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy)

Jefferson County

Thomas Richard Minor

Ohio County

Ethan Robert Proctor

Cabell County

Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck

Ohio County

Brent Donald Robinson

Monongalia County

Harmon Randall Wamsley

Webster County

Abbigail Christine White

Jefferson County

Grace Isabelle Zuniga

Jackson County

