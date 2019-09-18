Senator Manchin skypes with Grafton High School students

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin answered question through Skype from Grafton High School students who are interested in applying to U.S. Service Academies on Wednesday.

According to a press release from manchin's office, student asked Manchin about how to apply to the Service Academies, the nomination process, broadband issues for students in West Virginia and the increase in teen vaping.

“Technology like Skype makes it possible for me to have discussions with students across West Virginia even when I cannot be there with them in person due to my Senate responsibilities in Washington," said Manchin. "The students from Grafton High School asked insightful and serious questions today and it is clear from their interest in our U.S. Service Academies that these students are focused on their futures and on the future of West Virginia and our nation. I appreciate the opportunity to talk with these future leaders and look forward to my next visit.”

The deadline for submitting U.S. Service Academy nomination application is Oct. 4. Those interested in applying can apply online, by mail or in person at Senator Manchin's state offices.