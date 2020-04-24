Senators Capito, Manchin announce W.Va. eligibility for over $86M in K-12 education funding

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced West Virginia eligibility for over $86 million to support continued learning for K-12 students whose educations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Capito's office, the funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), which received additional funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) that was signed into law on Friday, March 27.

“Our teachers in West Virginia have made the most of the situation we are in currently by adjusting to the challenges that come with virtual learning. I could not be more proud of the dedication of our teachers and the diligence of our students as they operate though incredibly tough circumstances. This funding will allow our teachers to take advantage of innovative tools and resources for distance learning, ensure the health and safety of our students, and help educators develop plans for the next school year. This is a direct investment into the future of our state, and I am very pleased that this much needed relief is heading to our schools, teachers, and students,” said Capito.

“Across West Virginia, students are adjusting to new forms of learning and need support to continue their educations. That is why I successfully fought to increase funding for education in the original CARES Act proposal to help our students. Many of our students are at a disadvantage because they, like many West Virginians, don’t have reliable broadband access. I am pleased the Department of Education is providing West Virginia with funding which will help our teachers and schools invest in technology, distant learning resources, training and long-term planning. These investments will create new opportunities for our students to learn and connect with their teachers and resources. Our educators and students still need more support, and I will continue to fight for West Virginia’s students and schools so they can continue to learn during these unprecedented times,” said Manchin.