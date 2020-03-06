Senators Manchin, Capito announce nearly $3M for W.Va. math teachers

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced nearly $3 million from the National Science Foundation for math teachers across West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corporation, according to a news release.

“As a long-time advocate of STEM programs, I am thrilled that NSF is continuing their support of educational resources in the Mountain State,” said Capito. “This award will improve mathematic education in West Virginia by empowering our secondary math teachers back home and provide them with the necessary resources to overcome traditional roadblocks in the classroom. At the same time, this funding will help create local networked improvement communities between West Virginia educators, fostering change agents in individual school districts, and counties. Additionally, this funding will help strengthen the bond between WVU and other important entities in our state like the West Virginia Department of Education, West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative. It is vital that we invest in our young people and prepare them for the future, and this funding will help us accomplish that.”

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities and in order for our state to thrive, we must support our teachers in every way possible. It is vital for our teachers to receive continuing education and training, which is why I am pleased that NSF is investing in West Virginia’s teachers so they receive the support they need and deserve to give our future generations a great education,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that will benefit all of West Virginia’s teachers and students.”