Senators Manchin, Captio announce more than $1.2M for Head Start programs in West Virginia

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced over $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Raleigh County Community Action Association Head Start programs.

“Head Start programs play a pivotal role in setting our children up for success. Every child deserves quality early education and Head Start programs make that a reality for children across West Virginia," said Manchin. "I am proud to be a strong supporter of Head Start programs, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue to advocate for funding that will improve the lives every child across the Mountain State".

“As a Head Start champion, I am very pleased to see this funding coming to Raleigh County to support the Head Start programs in the area. All children in West Virginia deserve to have the opportunity to build a solid foundation for a successful future, and I am proud to support an organization that is dedicated to this mission," said Capito "The future of our state is so dependent on the education and development of our youth. I will continue to advocate for Head Start support in our state and provide our children with the educational resources they need to achieve a bright future."