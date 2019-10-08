Senators Manchin and Capito announce more than $7.9 million for workforce and economic investments in West Virginia

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $7.9 million through the Appalachian Regional Commission's Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization, or POWER, grant program for organizations across West Virginia.

According to a press release from Manchin's office, the funds will provide a variety of news services to West Virginians, and the investments are expected to create new jobs and attract private investments to the state.

“The POWER grants are a great investment in West Virginia and I am glad that the ARC is serious about helping coal communities across our state with this funding," Manchin said. "These investments will help create the jobs, services and infrastructure needed to attract new industries to our communities, help heal our state from the opioid epidemic and job loss from declining coal jobs, and get more West Virginians back to work. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these POWER grants on our communities and economy."

“POWER grants provide critical funding for communities across the state to diversify their economies. I’m particularly excited that this round of funding contains rewards to support entrepreneurship and expand broadband capabilities," Capito said. "As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Subcommittee that authorizes ARC and the author of legislation that continues the commission for another five years, I’m committed to working with the ARC to ensure funding continues to flow through West Virginia."

“I congratulate these organizations for being FY 2019 POWER grantees, and commend them on the leadership they have shown in their community,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “POWER grants are playing a critical role in supporting coal-impacted communities in the Appalachian Region as they diversify economies, invest in growth-oriented infrastructure, train a next-generation workforce, and ingrain resiliency and hope into their local fabric. Projects like these help ensure a prosperous future for Appalachia.”

The individual awards are listed below:

Sprouting Farms- $1,499,993

EntreEd- $1,431,549

Advantage Valley and the Wyoming County EDA- $1,055,001

Appalachian Community Capitol--Opportunity Appalachia- $1,039,500

WV High Technology Consortium Foundation- $837,970

EdVenture- $717,166

WV Regional Technology Park- $650,000

Appalachian Headwaters- 622,280

Friends of Cheat- $50,000

Wayne County Economic Development Authority- $50,000

