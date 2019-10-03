Senators Manchin and Capito anounce more that $2.7 million for NCWV Airport

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more that $2.7 million from the Department of Transportation Essential Air Service program for the North Central West Virginia Airport on Thursday.

According to a press release from Manchin's office, the airport has formed a partnership SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to provide Clarksburg and Bridgeport with 12 round trips per week to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

“Our airports in West Virginia are a vital source of economic activity in our state. Air travel is critical for economic growth and our state’s tourism industry. Ensuring that North Central West Virginia has safe, reliable air service has opened up the area to more visitors and new economic opportunities, including an aerospace industry that has generated more than $1 billion worth of economic impact in the surrounding region," Manchin said. "As a member of the Senate Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee and one of the only aviators in the Senate, I always have our West Virginia airports in mind and will continue to ensure they receive the funding they need.”

“I’m excited for the North Central Airport to continue service with SkyWest. Their quality service has made Clarksburg a more attractive destination for visitors coming to West Virginia,” Capito said. “Ensuring our air travel is safe and comfortable is essential to attracting more economic development to our state, and I’m glad the Clarksburg airport plays an important role in that.”

“SkyWest has been a great addition to West Virginia and has opened it up to the world." said North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock. "We appreciate the ongoing partnership and its ability to bring West Virginians home again.”