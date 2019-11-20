Senators Manchin and Capito remember miners lost on 51 anniversary of Farmington Mine disaster

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are remembering the 78 miners that died in Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 9 Mine Tragedy in Farmington, West Virginia.

This is the 51st anniversary of the disaster.

“Today we honor the 78 brave miners who were lost in the Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 9 mine tragedy. It was November 1968 when Farmington No. 9 exploded," Manchin said in a statement. "My uncle, neighbor and several high school classmates were in the mine at the time of the explosion. For days everyone I had ever known sat around the company store waiting for updates about the fate of our loved ones. The look on my mother’s face when she found out her younger brother lost his life in that mine will stay with me forever."

Manchin said that he hopes every West Virginian will remember those that died.

"This morning, we pause to remember the 78 miners lost 51 years ago," Capito said on a Facebook post. "The Farmington mine tragedy continues to be in our hearts as we work to improve safety across the mining industry."