Senators Manchin and Capito announce nearly $13M for W.Va. health centers

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced nearly $13 million for health centers across the Mountain State through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program.

“Health centers are essential to our healthcare system in West Virginia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which is putting an enormous strain on our medical professionals and facilities," said Manchin. "This funding will help our health centers provide essential medical services while ensuring the healthcare access that every West Virginian deserves. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need and we will make it through this terrible pandemic together, because West Virginians care for one another."

“As our state battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that quality health care services are available for all of our residents—including those in small, hard-to-reach communities," said. Capito. "These federal grants are an essential part of connecting our communities in West Virginia and providing the care our citizens need. I have been and will continue to fight to make sure our West Virginia medical professionals have the funding they need to provide accessible and affordable health care services that our West Virginia families rely on."

According to a news release from Manchin's office, here is a list of individual awards:

· $1,449,079 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center

· $1,385,985 – Cabin Creek Health Systems

· $1,670,476 – WomanCare

· $1,800,142 – MountainHeart Community Services

· $1,011,408 – Pendleton Community Care

· $1,155,707 – Wirt County Health Service Association

· $1,196,703 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center

· $1,624,033 – Rainelle Medical Center

· $1,645,520 – Change, Inc.

