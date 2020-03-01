Senators announce nearly $13.5 million for W.Va. healthcare centers

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee announce $13,461,596 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for health centers across West Virginia.

“Many communities throughout West Virginia depend on their local community health centers as their primary source of accessible heath care,” says Sen. Capito.

“This funding will allow our community health centers to continue supporting a broad range of health care services and ensure that patients have the access to quality care they deserve. I have—and will continue to—support the funding needed to make sure our rural healthcare initiatives are successful, and I will continue to fight for resources that give the people of our state access to the reliable health services they need.”

“This funding is especially critical on the heels of the announcement about the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. Health centers across our state ensure that rural communities continue to have access to close, reliable healthcare no matter where they live in our great state. Whether fighting to protect people with preexisting conditions or providing funding for health centers like those receiving funding today, I will continue to fight for West Virginians to have access to the healthcare they deserve,” says Sen. Manchin.