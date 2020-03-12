Senior Centers, Nursing Homes Prepare For Coronavirus

Across the area, many senior centers and nursing homes are preparing for the spread of the Coronavirus.

A nursing home in particular is the Harrison County Senior Center in Clarksburg. The center said it will beef up sanitation of common areas areas where seniors congregate, but haven't screened anyone who enters as of yet.

"That is going to probably be discussed with the board to see what steps are necessary." said Beth Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the center.

At this time the center does not plan on canceling social gatherings. However, the center is concerned about these events going forward.

"We've got some activities planned, including a meet the candidates for the May 12th Primary," said Bill O'Field, the marketing chair for the center, "we've got other events planned such as a cash bash in May."

Other advice the center provided to seniors said to wash their hands regularly and to self-quarantine for two weeks if they have traveled out-of-state.