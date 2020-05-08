Senior living facilities prepare for Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day around the corner, the pandemic has many preparing to celebrate differently this year.￼￼￼

Those who are most affected are seniors, which is why the Village at Heritage Point wanted to provide their residents with a special celebration.

“What we thought we could do, so they could see their families, was to do what we thought in the beginning was going to be a small car parade,” the director, Wilma Sternthal said.

In order to keep everyone safe during the event, they created guidelines that family and friends visiting have to follow. This includes no one being allowed out of their car and residents standing on chalk drawn hearts to remain six feet away from guests’ vehicles.

“We will have staff outside monitoring and making sure that all the social distancing rules are followed,” Sternthal said.

Other senior living facilities are also taking Mother’s Day into consideration while taking precaution.

Sundale is allowing limited visitation with strict guidelines to follow, and others, like The Pierpont Center, are continuing to allow families to connect with their loved ones virtually.

However Mother’s Day is celebrated amongst the facilities, they can all agree that they want everyone to feel loved during this challenging time.

“Our community will be giving tulips to each of our moms,” Sternthal said. “We’re just trying to make it a special day for them.”

The parade at the Village at Heritage will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. It is meant for family and friends of the residents.