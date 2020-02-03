Seniors in need of affordable housing on the rise

According to Harvard researchers, in 2016, 36% of elderly renter who qualified for federal rental assistance did not receive it.

Seniors are increasingly finding themselves in homes that take more than half their income while still offering inadequate amenities.

American Bar Association experts say this is one of the many reasons a an affordable housing crisis is on the rise among seniors.

West Virginia's median age is rising along with the population, but Randolph County Housing Authority staff have not seen any major shifts.

"We have not noticed a particular increase. What we are noticing is there is a particular increase of senior citizens in our counties," said Karen Jacobson, the Executive Director of the Randolph County Housing Authority.

ABA scholars say the number of homeless adults is expected to rise from 170,000 in 2017 to 225,000 by 2026.

"We have been aware that our population is aging really rapidly for about six, or eight, years now. So, the housing authority and its non-profit partners have all been trying to build more affordable renting housing for seniors," said Jacobson.

Jacobson pointed to another issue facing seniors, the housing cost burden. Seniors face rental payments of over 30% of their income, limiting extra money for food and bills.