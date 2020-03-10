Person training at Camp Dawson in self quarantine after possibly having contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus

A person assigned to the West Virginia National Guard is in self quarantine after they may have had contact with someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, West Virginia National Guard officials said. They were undergoing training at Camp Dawson.

According to a news release from the West Virginia National Guard, the person was informed by their employer Sunday. The suspected contact happened on Feb. 29, at the service member's employment outside of the state.

The service member began self-quarantine actions Monday, according to the National Guard. They left Camp Dawson and return to their home in Virginia.

Officials say the person hasn't displayed any symptoms and has remained under self quarantine.

The service member's incubation period for exposure will end on March 14, according to officials.

National Guard officials say there is a limited risk to the public and anyone who works on or visited Camp Dawson.

The National Guard is taking precautionary measure to protect the health of our force and maintain operational readiness.

"We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure

the safety of all personnel working and training at Camp Dawson," National Guard officials said. "We encourage individuals to follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources."