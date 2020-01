Exits 96 through 99 on I-79 north are closed until further notice due to potholes.

Friday night higway contractor Vesellio and Grogan Inc. was called to I-79 north at the Weston exit about potholes that were causing several fat tires.

According to project engineer Eric Lough, they have been working on the interstate for over 15 hours. He says it was caused by a freeze-thaw cycle from last week.

Lough says the interstate should reopen tonight.