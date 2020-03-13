Morgantown Police deploy tear gas to break up large crowd

Nine people were charged after Morgantown Police responded to large party that shut down Beverly Avenue Thursday.

At 5:46 p.m., Morgantown Police officer received calls about a large party that shut down Beverly Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Streets, according to a news release from the Morgantown Police.

When police arrived, they found a very large crowd blocking the street, congregating on rooftops, consuming alcohol and creating a large disturbance in the neighborhood. They tried to go door to door of the house and direct people inside or away from the area.

Police said while they were talking to people, the suspects began throwing beer bottles, beer cans and other debris at them. The retreated from the area and notified other law enforcement agencies.

Police then tried to disperse the crowd using a loudspeaker, but they were confronted by a highly agitated and intoxicated crowd, according to the news release. The crowd continued to grow in size and continued to throw objects at police.

West Virginia University Police officer, other law enforcement agencies and Fire and EMS arrived, police said.

Police warned the crowd that they were disturbing the peace and needed to leave the area. After the warnings, police deployed smoke grenades to the area, trying to disperse the crowd. However, the smoke was ineffective.

Crowd member refused to disperse and continued to throw objects at police, the news release states. Police then fired three rounds of tear gas at 6:52 p.m. The crowd then quickly dispersed the area.

Police said they stayed in the area as the crowd dispersed to make sure there were no injuries and to take "enforcement action enforcement action on any of the remaining subjects in the area that were engaging in criminal activity."

The streets clears, and the situation returned to normal by 8:45 p.m., police said.

Police said review of actions of the event is preliminary. Staff will be reviewing the body camera video, surveillance video and reviewing reports of actions and activities during the event over the next days and weeks. The incident will be reviewed for compliance with policy, training and compliance with all local, state and federal regulations.

Morgantown Police said they will be working with property owners, as well as WVU staff following the incident.

Preliminary review shows that:

Connor Burow, 21, of Fairfax, Virginia, was charged with a Nuisance Party and Failure to Maintain a litter free premise.

Colin McHugh, 19, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey, was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Underage Consumption.

Joseph Boggs, 27, of Morgantown, was charged with Public Intoxication.

Syndenee Wunts, 21, of Morgantown, was charged with a Nuisance Party.

Sarah Hogan, 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was charged with a Nuisance Party.

Jakob Goshen, 20, Bloomsbury, New Jersey, was charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, and Underage Possession and Consumption.

Cameron Pierce, 20, of Weirton, West Virginia, was charged with Public Intoxication, Underage Consumption and Disorderly Conduct.

Cole Cailor, 19, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, was charged with Public Intoxication, Underage Consumption and Disorderly Conduct and Destruction of Property.

Connor Burow, 21, Fairfax, Virginia, was charged following a second encounter with officer for Public Intoxication.

Joshua Love, 21, of Fairfax, Virginia, was charged with a Nuisance Party and Failure to Maintain a litter free premise.