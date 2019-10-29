Several people donate blood to honor Nathan Beckner

"If I can give another family a chance to save their child, then I will do it."

A mother and her friend are saving lives one pint at a time by holding annual blood drives to honor Nathan Beckner.

In August of 2015, Nathan Beckner tragically died in a car accident. Four years later, his mother, Michelle Howes says if it weren't for the blood Nathan was given in the hospital after his accident, Nathan would've never had his chance to fight for his life.

"The nurses in the hospital and the staff tried really hard to do everything they could and he required a lot of blood," Howes said. "If someone hadn't donated, then Nathan wouldn't have had the chance."

Howes and her friend, Charla Quick now hold annual blood drives in Nathan's honor to save others who are also fighting.

"We've grown to three blood drives a year now.. we're doing blood drives in June, October and February," Quick said. "February 17th was his birthday, so we added that to celebrate his birthday."

Quick says the first drive started in June of 2017. Since then, Howes and Quick have collected over 176 pints of blood.

Howes says the blood drives gives herself and others the chance to remember her son who she says was the typical boy who loved life and was a friend to everybody.

"Loved four-wheelers, spending time with his little brother, loved his friends, loved his family, he would do anything he could for you," Howes said. "He was a good kid."

Even though what had happened to Nathan was tragic, Howes says the blood drives give her son the chance to live on in the memories of those who knew him as well as saving the lives of others.

"It's very warming to see people that Nate knew, see our family and our friends to just come out and help support," Howes said. "It's nice to know that people still care."