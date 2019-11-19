Several topics discussed at public education meeting in Philippi

Attendance, education and faculty were topics discussed at the Barbour County public education meeting in Philippi.

Barbour County schools superintendent Jeffrey Woofter gave the community and the Chamber of Commerce updates on what the schools are excelling in and what needs work.

The luncheon brought members of the community together to discover what is going on with the schools in the area.

Woofter says the updates provide information on all of the schools and what they can improve on.

"I'll be talking about some of the places where we excel in Barbour county," said Woofter. "Some challenges that we face, how our schools are performing."

Woofter says the event is a great way to let the community know where the county schools are at and how they can progress.