Sheetz to offer free meals to children in need at almost 300 stores

Sheetz announced a new program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 294 store locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a news release from Sheetz.

Kidz Meal Bagz will be available starting April 2, according to the company. It will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal, according to Sheetz. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

Here is a full list of participating locations and here is a list of participating stores in West Virginia:

125 N Main St, Philippi, WV

1408 North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV

2881 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV

5481 Robert C Byrd Drive, Mt Hope, WV

7899 Winchester Ave, Inwood, WV

3728 Charles Town Rd, Kearneysville, WV

1220 Johnson Ave, Bridgeport, WV

101 Stoneybrook Rd, Clarksburg, WV

27 Whitewater Ave, Fayetteville, WV

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield, WV

3805 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

1457 Charleston Road, Poca, WV

4344A Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV

4401 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV

4 Mall Rd, Barboursville, WV

31 Tanyard Station Dr, Barboursville, WV

701 West Main Street, Ripley, WV

1465 Edwin Miller Blvd, Martinsburg, WV

5715 Hammonds Mill Rd, Martinsburg, WV

751 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV

1280 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV

3522 Monongahela Boulevard, Star City, WV

1525 Main St, Follansbee, WV

239 Three Springs Drive, Weirton, WV

887 National Rd, Wheeling, WV

