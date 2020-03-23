Sheetz changes temporarily suspends some self-serve services

Sheetz is making changes to its operations amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheetz announced self-serve coffee will temporarily be unavailable. But customers can still order coffee with the touch screens.

Self-service beverages including fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes are temporarily suspended.

Self-serve bakery items are also temporarily discontinued.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”

