Sheetz offering free meal program at all 600 locations

Sheetz announced they are expanding the Kidz Meal Bagz program to all 600 locations.

According to a news release from Sheetz, the program became available at all stores Thursday.

The company says the program is to help provide free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-through, according to the company. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.

“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Sheetz. “As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

“With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve,” Sheetz continued.

The company says the program will be available for the next two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.