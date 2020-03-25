Sheetz to give $3 raise to store employees working during COVID-19 outbreak

Sheetz has announced that they will be giving store employees a $3 raise from March 13 to April 23 in an effort to continue to support its employees working during through the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also hiring full-time and part-time store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased customer demand, according to a news release from Sheetz. Positions are available for both daytime and evening shifts.

Sheetz says the health and well-being of its team members, customers and communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve.

The company has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items.

Sheetz says they also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles, and reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.