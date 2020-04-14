Shelter adoption process and other changes from COVID-19 pandemic

As several businesses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Marion County Humane Society say you can still adopt a forever friend.

As we are still under a stay-at-home order, Marion County Humane Society officials say you can still adopt an animal.

"The process is a little different because we are trying to take every precaution to keep the amount of people in and out of our office to a minimum," said shelter manager Frankie Spatafore.

Spatafore says you have to be approved to adopt through the humane society before you come in to pick out your animal.

"They can do that by emailing us and sending in a little bit of information of what they are looking to adopt," Spatafore said. "If they saw somebody on one of our websites and then we send out the application where they turn it back into us."

Spatafore says the interest in surrendering animals has slowed down but says the reason is the shelter is stopped taking in animals from the public due to safety reasons.

"The people that are personally looking to get rid of their animal we kind of ceased in taking them at the moment to try to be more precautious with transferring the virus," Spatafore said.

Spatafore says the shelter has received calls from people not necessarily wanting to get rid of their animal but have concerns with what to do with them during the pandemic.

"A lot of people are just kind of worried about the future of their financial situations, especially if they do have animals so we try to help them out as much as we can," Spatafore said.

That help provides food and other essentials for pets during the pandemic.

Officials say the shelter is accepting donations. Spatafore says to let the shelter know a head of time and to clean those items before the drop off date.

For more information on adoption or donations, you can click on a link to the right of this page.