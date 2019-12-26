Shelters see increase in animal returns after the holidays

The end of January.

That's when the Marion County humane society says they start seeing cases of families returning pets that were usually Christmas a gift.

A common story behind these returns is a child not being capable of handling a big responsibility like a pet.

"People that got a new puppy or a new kitten, and they expect their young child to take care of them," said shelter vet tech Alexis Podesta "Of course if the kid doesn't do it, the parent doesn't want to take care of them either,"

Other times, it's a personality or behavior clash between the pet and the family that leads to a return.

"If we have a dog that's a bit more hyperactive, we wouldn't suggest him around a young child not because they would be aggressive towards them but because they're excitable, they might knock them down," Podesta said

More often than not, this means that pet ends up at a local shelter.

While it's difficult to prevent a trend like this from repeating, shelter staff stresses one thing to those interested in a new pet- that it is a life-long commitment.

"Always know that this isn't just some neat toy that they get for Christmas," Podesta said "This is a life long commitment- dogs it can be ten to fifteen years, cats it can be fifteen to twenty,"

Overall it's important to seriously think about the pros and cons of bringing a new pet into your life, any time of the year.

