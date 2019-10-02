Sheriff: Man caught after robbing a bank and fleeing on a motorcycle

UPDATE 10/02/19 @ 1:19 p.m.

According to Preston County Sheriff Dan Loughrie, a man was caught after he robbed Clear Mountain Bank in Bruceton Mills and fled on a motorcycle Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified and a partial registration plate on the motorcycle leaving the area was obtained. Mon County and Preston County Sheriff's deputies spotted the man on the motorcycle on I-68 and tried to stop him.

The man fled on I-68 west and then I-79 north through Mon County and into Greene County Pennsylvania, according to the press release.

The man was caught by the Mon County Sheriff's department at exit 7 on I-79 northbound in Pennsylvania, according to Loughrie.

Loughrie says that the man has been arrested, but is unsure who took him into custody.

According to the press release, it was a combined effort between Preston, Monongalia County law enforcement agencies along with West Virginia State Police and Pennsylvania State Police, Preston County E911 and Mecca.

The man's name will not be released at this time, according to the press release. The incident is still under investigation.

