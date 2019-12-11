Shinnston passes their own 'drug house' ordinance

This past week, Shinnston joined the group of area cities creating their own "drug house" ordinance.

This new legislation try to better hold property owners accountable for criminal and drug activity. That’s something police chief John Harbert says has been an on-going… repetitive… issue.

"We have several issues with nuisance properties, multiple calls to areas, for drugs, other issues,"

This new ordinance allows Shinnston police to take immediate action like handing out fines and abatements.

"There's fine, there's abatements that will be issued to the property owners, for the rental properties, to have them correct the issues,"

Harbert says while there were some concerns about creating more homelessness with this ordinance… the goal isn't to kick people out but to give them an opportunity to clean up their act.

"It's nobody's goal to make anybody homeless, as some people think," "It's a goal to make sure the property owners and everyone, renters, to get everyone in line and not have continuous calls to these residences,"

Clarksburg has been operating under their own version of a ‘drug house ordinance’ for about a year.

Mayor Ryan Kennedy says within that time there has been a positive response from the community.

"I will tell you that I've heard from some of the people that used to live next door or near these properties and they're very happy that these properties are no longer a problem,"

Harbert says that property owners… and their tenants.. Will have multiple opportunities to turn things around after being notified.

"It's not just one and two and you're out," "We need to make sure we take the proper steps, we take the proper legal steps to do it...They'll be notified each time, they'll be notified in writing, there will be a paper trail for what what needs to be done,"

Overall, city leaders hope the law will make Shinnston a safer place to live.

