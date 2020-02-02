Shinnston residents enter HGTV competition

Today Shinnston residents shot part of their video audition for the HGTV show "Hometown."

If selected, Shinnston will get a makeover from the show's hosts Ben and Erin.

Project manager Kaleigh Kyle says the project has been in the works for two weeks.

"Shinnston's so deserving because we're such a tight-knit community. People really come out for each other and serve each other," says Kyle.

Kyle says she will use the interactive footage shot today and archives which highlight Shinnston's camaraderie.

"We had a community development forum a couple of months ago and that was one of the biggest strengths that we heard from people ... was that everyone loves each other and we'll do anything for other members of the community," says Kyle.

Kyle says she will submit the audition by the station's deadline which is February 7th.