UPDATE: Quiet Dell shooting suspect charged with murder

UPDATE 1:35 9/6/2019

Richard H. Booth has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed Joseph Fry on September 5.

A witness says she heard a gunshot and Joseph Fry Scream.

Police say Booth came out from the woodline with a firearm in his hand after the first shot was heard and appeared to reload and fire a second shot.

According to the criminal complaint Booth allegedly shot Fry in the driveway of a residence on Booth Road in Quiet Dell.

The witness says that Booth has made threats to Kill Fry in the past.

UPDATE: 11:45am 9/6/2019

Officials have confirmed that Joseph Frye of Mount Clare is the victim from Thursday night's shooting in Quiet Dell and Richard Booth is in custody.

Authorities reported a shooting on Booth Road and Circle Drive.

Authorities say that the call came in at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

The Harrison County Sherriffs department and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.

Stick with 5 news for any updates.

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m. 9/5/2019

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Harrison County's Quiet Dell neighborhood.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities report a shooting on Booth Road and Circle Drive in Harrison County Thursday night.

The call came in at around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is responding and there is no word yet on injuries.

5 News has a crew headed to the scene.