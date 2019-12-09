Shop with a Deputy back for its 41st year

Families gathered early Sunday morning to get some Christmas shopping done with the help of Harrison County's Sheriff Department.

Students from elementary schools throughout Harrison County were selected by teachers to be a part of the Shop with a Deputy program.

This year's program provides students' families with $110 to spend on items for their child. The entire purchase made by the families are tax exempt.

On the day of the event, the elementary students selected not only get to shop for clothing and toys, they also get to shop with a deputy by their side.

"When children encounter us sometimes it's on their worst day, so they see us in sometimes a bad light, so when they come here and shop with us it's a whole different light," Coty Shingleton, president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association said.

Each child had to spend $70 on clothing, while the other $40 can go toward toys.

"We want to make sure they're getting what they need," Shingleton said.

Shop with a deputy has been a part of the community for over 40 years.

"We look forward to it every year. Our secretaries, our retired deputies, their wives, everybody comes in. This is really like a reunion," he said.

For those who aren't wearing a badge but still come out and help, they enjoy the experience just as much.

Samuel Waybright is a 6th grader at Lincoln Middle School who came out to volunteer.

"I really like doing it, this is our second year coming to volunteer," he said. "I'm volunteering with my grandma and we just think it's important to help these kids."

Over 150 students from across Harrison county participated in this year's program. Shingleton said it's an experience they'll never forget.

"All year long we'' have kids that remember us, and they'll say, "hey we remember you from shop with a deputy" and it's like they're your friends so it's really a good thing for us," he said.

Donations for the program are taken year round from anyone. You can mail in donations or drop them off at the sheriff's office.