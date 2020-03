After the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jim Justice, many flocked to local grocery stores to prepare for the order to take effect.

One of those stores was the Price Cutter on East Main Street in Bridgeport.

Shoppers were seen with large amounts of items as they headed out after completing their shopping.

Gov. Justice has said that grocery stores can remain open as they considered essential businesses.

The stay-at-home order takes effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.