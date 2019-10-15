Sigma Phi Epsilon Closes WVU Chapter

Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity has closed the West Virginia Beta Chapter at West Virginia University.

According to a press release from Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Fraternity's National Board of Directors decided to close the chapter after investigating. This decision was supported by the West Virginia Beta Alumni and Volunteer Corporation and in partnership with the University.

It was determined that the chapter repeatedly violated Fraternity and University alcohol and risk management policies, according to Sigma Epsilon.

The press release states that in the last 18 months, the chapter has violated the law and Fraternity and University policies time and time again. it brought both member and guest safety into question.

Since January 2018, the violations led the Fraternity to cease operations multiple times to ensure safety, investigate concerns, take action and provide support to facilitate cultural change in the chapter.

SigEp's National Board of Directors unanimously decided to withdraw the chapter, according to the press release.

“SigEp’s purpose is to develop balanced men who make a difference in their communities, and we expect chapters and their members to act in accordance with our values,” said SigEp CEO Brian Warren. “In this case, members have repeatedly violated the law and the Fraternity’s and University’s policies on risk management and substance abuse. When the cultural issues within a chapter conflict with our values and are too deeply rooted to change, SigEp will act responsibly to ensure the safety of students and other members of the campus community.”

SigEp says the West Virginia Beta Chapter had significant support from the headquarters staff, a committed group of trained volunteers and dedicated University administrator who actively tried to help them provided a safe, positive fraternity experience.

SigEp staff visited the chapter 18 times and spent more than 48 days in Morgantown over the past 3 years, according to the press release. They went to support the chapter in developing positive culture recruiting quality men and implementing the Balanced man Program.

The press release also states that volunteers invested their time to support the chapter's development and changes to its culture. Headquarters' staff and AVC-- in partnership with the University-- worked with the chapter to shift its culture each time a violation occurred.

“The current West Virginia Beta undergraduates have squandered this assistance and their opportunities,” said Warren. “They have shown that they care more about being a Morgantown drinking club than they do about SigEp’s mission and developing balanced men. That is simply not the experience we seek to provide.”

