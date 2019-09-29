Silver Alert issued for elderly veteran headed to Braxton County

West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man who was expected to arrive in Braxton County Saturday.

Police say William Howard Monk of Kenna, West Virginia, was supposed to be traveling to the Milroy Road area of Braxton County when he went missing.

Monk is 5’11”, weighs 150 lbs. and has brown and grey hair and blue eyes. Police say he is driving a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma crew cab with disabled veteran tags - DVG456.

If you happen to know the whereabouts of Mr. Monk, immediately contact West Virginia State Police Ripley Detachment at 304-372-7850.