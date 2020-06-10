Silver alert for man missing in Monongalia county

Morgantown, W. V.A. (WDTV) -- A silver alert has been activated for a man last seen in Monongalia county.

In a release sent by the West Virginia State Police Department, troopers said they received a request from Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Hedrick to locate Robert Eugene Armstrong.

Armstrong is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants, black shoes and a straw hat. Armstrong has diabetes and suffers from memory loss.

Armstrong was last seen at his home on Arbogast Lane in Morgantown and could be traveling in a white 1996 Toyota Avalon, with a license plate reading 5L6833.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.