Single vehicle crash near Liberty High School sends one to the hospital

One person was taken to UHC after a single vehicle crash on Route 98 Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, they received a call just after 9:40 a.m. The incident happened near Liberty High School.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was traveling up the hill, hit ice and went into a ditch.

Reynoldsville Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be investigating.