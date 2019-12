One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on Bunner Ridge Road Thursday afternoon.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just after 2 p.m.

The wreck happened near Mount Zion Road, according to 911 officials. The road is not closed.

Bunner Ridge Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Winfield Fire Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene, 911 officials said.