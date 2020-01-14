Single vehicle rollover on Route 50 sends one to the hospital

One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a vehicle rolled over on Route 50 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m. It happened on Route 50 eastbound near West Virginia Avenue.

911 officials said Clarksburg Police were pursuing the vehicle before the wreck.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS were on scene, 911 officials said.

Clarksburg Police are handling the investigation.