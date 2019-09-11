Five people hurt in stabbing at Florida workplace

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Dyke Industries, along Maryland Circle.

Police say there are multiple victims of the stabbing who were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says it received five patients from the incident.

A hospital spokesperson says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

The hospital says serious condition is the designation below critical condition. Fair condition indicates normal vital signs, but the patient may be uncomfortable, according to the hospital. Finally, good condition means vital signs are stable and normal.

TMH has a level two trauma center designation. It is the only trauma center in the Big Bend.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:37 a.m.

Maryland Circle is an industrial drive on the city's northwest side.

Dyke Industries has locations across the Southeast including Tallahassee and two others in Florida.

It provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows. According to manta.com, Dyke Industries in Tallahassee employs about 20 to 49 people.

