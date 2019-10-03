Skunk, opossum fight in broad daylight in Pennsylvania neighborhood

Wildlife can be fascinating to watch, especially from a distance.

Cellphone video posted on Facebook shows a skunk and an opossum fighting in broad daylight this week in Wilkes-Barre Township. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

It's a different story when a disagreement between a couple of critters spills into your neighborhood.

"It’s a little nerve-wracking …” Nicole Stefansky told WNEP. “It’s a little crazy to see that. I was shocked.”

The furry confrontation left her worried about her little white dog Sam.

“I’m a little nervous about him being out here … It was a little scary,” Stefansky said. “It was 5 o’clock in the afternoon. You don’t see opossums and skunks out fighting on the sidewalk at 5 o’clock in the afternoon.”

A Pennsylvania Game Commission officer said he didn’t believe there was any reason for concern.

"The opossum and the skunk, they both appear very healthy,” said Game Warden Michael Beahm.

“Some people question whether or not they have rabies because they're out during the day, but it's obvious that they're both in very good health.”

Seeing something like this is rare, but not unheard of, according to wildlife officials.

If you think it’s getting out of hand, call the Game Commission.

